Wilmar Sets Alcohols At Huntsman Location

Wilmar International, a Singaporean agribusiness firm, plans to build a natural alcohol plant at Huntsman Corp.’s site in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The facility, of unannounced size, is scheduled to open in 2013 and supply renewable-oil-based natural alcohols to Huntsman. Huntsman CEO Peter Huntsman says the new facility will enable his firm “to further grow our green chemistry” offerings. Last year, Wilmar signed an agreement with Elevance Renewable Sciences to build a vegetable-oil refinery in Indonesia that will use Elevance’s olefin metathesis technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter