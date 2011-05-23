Amylin Sues Lilly Over Drug Alliance

Amylin Pharmaceuticals has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly & Co. alleging that Lilly’s new diabetes collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim violates a 2002 agreement to develop Byetta, Amylin’s diabetes drug. Lilly rejects the allegation that its pact with Boehringer to develop Tradjenta, an oral diabetes drug, constitutes a breach of the Byetta contract. “Our broad marketing experience teaches us that injectables like Byetta generally compete with other injectable treatments in the class rather than with oral antidiabetic agents,” Lilly says. Amylin, which is seeking to block the Boehringer deal, says it intends to continue collaborating with Lilly on Byetta.
