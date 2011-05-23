Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Commission Offers Nuclear Waste Plan

by Glenn Hess
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

A panel convened by the White House is recommending that the U.S. set up one or more aboveground storage sites where radioactive waste from nuclear power plants would be held while a plan for permanent disposal is developed. About 65,000 metric tons of radioactive uranium rods are currently stored at 76 locations in 35 states. The Department of Energy’s Blue Ribbon Commission on America’s Nuclear Future was formed last year to offer advice on how to deal with spent nuclear fuel in the wake of the Administration’s decision in 2009 to cancel plans for a permanent repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada. The 15-member panel did not propose a site for interim waste storage. The commission did suggest the creation of an independent agency to select a location and construct a facility to permanently store nuclear waste. Republicans in the House of Representatives rejected the commission’s recommendations, saying it makes no sense to change plans after the U.S. has spent billions of dollars on the now-shuttered Yucca Mountain site. “The Obama Administration’s blue ribbon panel is nothing short of a smoke screen—we already have a long-term, visionary plan for permanent storage in Yucca Mountain,” says House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE