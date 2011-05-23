Corporate Equality: Best Companies For LGBT Scientists

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), a national lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) civil rights organization, conducts an annual survey of Fortune 500 and other large U.S. companies to measure how equitably they treat their LGBT employees.
HRC's 2011 Corporate Equality Index gave a perfect score of 100% to 337 companies. Following is a list of the companies scoring 100% that commonly employ people in the chemical sciences:
Chemical & Biotechnology
Air Products & Chemicals, Allentown, Pa.
BASF, Florham Park, N.J.
Dow Chemical, Midland, Mich.
DuPont, Wilmington, Del.
Ecolab, St. Paul, Minn.
Genentech, South San Francisco
Monsanto, St. Louis
Mining & Metals
Alcoa, New York City
Oil & Gas
BP America, Houston
Chevron, San Ramon, Calif.
Shell Oil, Houston
Spectra Energy, Houston
Pharmaceuticals
Boehringer Ingelheim, Ridgefield, Conn.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, New York City
Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis
GlaxoSmithKline, Research Triangle Park, N.C.
Hospira, Lake Forest, Ill.
Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick, N.J.
Merck & Co., Whitehouse Station, N.J.
Novartis, East Hanover, N.J.
Pfizer, New York City
Schering-Plough, Kenilworth, N.J.
Retail & Consumer Products
Clorox, Oakland, Calif.
Colgate-Palmolive, New York City
Estée Lauder, New York City
Kimberly-Clark, Irving, Texas
Procter & Gamble, Cincinnati
S. C. Johnson & Son, Racine, Wis.
Unilever, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
For the full list of companies included in the 2011 Corporate Equality Index, visit hrc.org/cei2011.
