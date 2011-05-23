Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Crystallization: Stunning Structures Spring From Humble Table Salt

by Bethany Halford
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

The spectacular spherulite seen in this colorized scanning electron micrograph is none other than table salt, or sodium chloride. The structure is something of a departure for NaCl, which almost always forms cubic crystals. This new ability to grow salts in unusual shapes could help researchers figure out how to improve control of the crystallization of water-soluble compounds.

Researchers led by Zhongping Zhang and Suhua Wang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Intelligent Machines discovered they could coax NaCl and its chemical cousin KCl into the surprising structures when they grew the crystals at the interface of metastable water micro­droplets and an organic solution of cyclohexane and acetone (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201101704).

Each hollow sphere is composed of dozens of single crystals shaped like hoppers, or square funnels. The spherulite pictured here is made up of crystals 10 μm across.

Cyclohexane appears to play a critical role in the crystallization because only cubic crystals form when it is absent from the solution. Zhang, Wang, and colleagues think that cyclohexane stabilizes the water microdroplets by reducing diffusion of acetone into the water. Once the acetone does diffuse into the water, the salt solution becomes supersaturated and crystallization begins. But cyclohexane outside the droplets curtails crystal growth. As a result, the hopper-shaped crystals form, arranged in a hollow microsphere.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Pining away
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Intrazeolitic chemistry creates new molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Connecting Crystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE