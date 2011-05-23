Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene Via Electrochemistry

Materials: Process that damages batteries yields desirable form of carbon

by Mitch Jacoby
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kian Ping Loh/National U of Singapore
A simple electrochemical method exfoliates graphite into the few-layer graphene sheets seen in these SEM images.
Credit: Kian Ping Loh/National U of Singapore
A simple electrochemical method exfoliates graphite into the few-layer graphene sheets seen in these SEM images.

By drawing on lessons learned from failed lithium-ion batteries, chemists in Singapore have developed a high-yield method for preparing graphene flakes (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja203725d). The procedure exploits the mechanism that underlies detrimental electrode swelling during battery charging. It may hasten development of applications based on electrically conducting graphene inks and coatings.

Strictly speaking, graphene refers to single-atom-layer sheets of sp2-hybridized carbon. Some researchers use that pristine form—painstakingly prepared via vapor deposition or other methods—for microelectronics applications.

Researchers aiming for applications in energy storage, advanced composites, conductive films, and other areas, however, rely on solution-phase and colloid methods to prepare graphene flakes that are a few layers thick. This low-cost material is typically prepared by exfoliating graphite with strong acids, which yields a high-surface-area product that consists of defective oxidized crystallites. Chemical or thermal treatments partially reduce that material and render it electrically conducting.

Now, by tuning the parameters that lead to unwanted gradual swelling of graphite electrodes in lithium-ion batteries, National University of Singapore chemists Junzhong Wang, Kian Ping Loh, and coworkers have just developed an electrochemical route to few-layer graphene flakes. In contrast to the acid method, this route is direct and nonoxidizing.

Specifically, the team charged a graphite electrode in an electrolyte solution of lithium salts and propylene carbonate at relatively high voltage (around 15 V) and then sonicated the product. The process forces lithium ions and solvent decomposition products to quickly intercalate into graphite and exert enough force to exfoliate the material. In proof-of-concept tests, the group showed that graphene “ink” prepared by this method can be used to make electrically conducting paper.

“This is an interesting route to a carbon-pure, few-layer graphene material derived from graphite that might lead to other materials and interesting applications, including electrical energy storage,” says Rodney S. Ruoff, a graphene pioneer and professor at the University of Texas, Austin. The method also appears to be scalable, Ruoff adds, noting that large graphite electrodes are used routinely in industrial processes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic liquid gel gives supercapacitors a boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lithium-sulfur batteries benefit from MoS2 encapsulation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patterning Magnetic Graphene With An E-Beam

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE