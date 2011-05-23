Kaneka Launches Biobased Polyester

Kaneka has started producing fermentation-derived polyester at a facility in Japan with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tons. Biodegradable as well as water- and heat-resistant, the biopolyester can be used to make containers, packaging films, composting bags, and agricultural mulch films, the company says. Kaneka hopes to raise capacity to 10,000 metric tons per year and generate $120 million in annual sales within a few years. The polymer was codeveloped with Yoshiharu Doi, a senior researcher at RIKEN, a Japanese government-funded research network.
