Lonza Will Expand Viral Vaccines Unit

Lonza will expand its viral-based therapeutics business with the construction of a clean room at its Houston facility. To open early next year, the clean room will house disposable bioreactors of up to 2,000 L that support late-stage viral vaccine and gene therapy projects. Lonza entered viral manufacturing in August 2010 through the acquisition of Houston-based Vivante GMP Solutions. The Swiss firm says viral vaccines are cheaper to make than traditional egg-based vaccines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter