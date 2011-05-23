NSF Rolls Out Strategic Road Map

NSF has released a plan to guide the agency through 2016. The five-year plan refines the agency’s vision statement, refocuses its strategic goals, and sets new approaches and methods for assessing and evaluating the programs and research it supports. According to NSF Director Subra Suresh, the plan will enable the agency to help the U.S. “retain global leadership in discovery, in innovation, in advancing the frontier of science and engineering, and in educating new generations of scientists and engineers.” Three strategic goals are included in the document: to transform the frontiers of science by investing in high-merit research, to innovate for society, and to perform as a model organization. The plan also commits NSF to support efforts to understand the impact of federally funded research. The strategic road map is available at nsf.gov/news/strategicplan/index.jsp.
