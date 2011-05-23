Advertisement

Environment

Southwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
The Central Texas Section invites submission of abstracts for the 67th Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2011) of the American Chemical Society, which will be held on Nov. 9–12 at the Doubletree Hotel Austin, in Austin, Texas.

The meeting will feature a technical program including multiple symposia, posters, workshops, and a vendor exhibition, as well as an undergraduate program and educational opportunities for high school teachers. Chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert F. Curl Jr. of Rice University and Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University will present plenary talks.

Information about the program and associated social events can be found at the meeting website, swrm2011.org. Abstracts may be submitted via the website from May 23 through Aug. 30.

Advance registration for SWRM 2011 runs from May 23 through Oct. 19. Regular registration continues through the last day of the meeting. Online registration and a list of fees can be found on the registration tab of the website.

Attendees can make reservations at the Doubletree Hotel Austin through a link on the meeting website. The hotel is located minutes from attractions such as the Texas State Capitol, the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, and the University of Texas, Austin.

Readers can check out SWRM 2011’s Facebook page for additional information regarding the meeting as well as local restaurants, nightlife, and other suggestions from the Central Texas Section’s members and graduate and undergraduate students. The page can be found at www.facebook.com/pages/American-Chemical-Society-Southwest-Regional-Meeting-2011/151090111589893.

Readers can also connect with the meeting group on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/pub/acs-southwest-regional-meeting-2011/33/300/b21. And they can obtain the latest updates by following the group on Twitter at twitter.com/#!/ACSSWRM2011. All links will be available at swrm2011.org.

The Central Texas Section hopes to see you all in Austin as we celebrate the theme of “Energy in the International Year of Chemistry.”

