Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Takeda To Buy Switzerland’s Nycomed

Pharmaceuticals: Purchase will take Japanese firm further outside its home market

by Michael McCoy
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Takeda
Takeda opened this $1.8 billion research center in Japan earlier this year.
Credit: Takeda
Takeda opened this $1.8 billion research center in Japan earlier this year.

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical is continuing its push west with an agreement to acquire the Swiss drugmaker Nycomed for about $13.7 billion. The acquisition is the largest ever by a Japanese drug company.

With sales in its most recent fiscal year of about $17.3 billion, Takeda is Japan’s biggest drugmaker. Privately owned Nycomed is a midsized European player that gets almost 40% of its sales from emerging markets. Excluding its U.S. dermatology business, which is not part of the transaction, Nycomed had sales last year of about $4 billion.

For Takeda, the purchase is part of an effort to become a bigger player outside Japan and to offset the 2012 U.S. patent expiration for its leading product, the diabetes drug Actos. Its 2008 acquisition of Millennium Pharmaceuticals for $8.8 billion bolstered its U.S. presence, and it sees Nycomed doing the same for Europe and developing markets in Russia, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

“Nycomed enables Takeda to maximize the value of our portfolio and gives us an immediate strong presence in the high-growth emerging markets while doubling Takeda’s European sales,” Takeda CEO Yasuchika Hasegawa said in announcing the deal.

In a presentation for stock analysts, Hasegawa highlighted the value of Nycomed’s Daxas, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that Takeda expects will be a major source of revenue growth. Approved in the U.S. earlier this year and in Europe in 2010, Daxas should bring in more than $700 million in annual sales by 2015, Takeda predicts.

Takeda has been particularly aggressive in expanding outside Japan, but other Japanese pharmaceutical companies have also been making moves. In September 2009, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma paid $2.6 billion for U.S.-based Sepracor. Earlier, Daiichi Sankyo bought India’s Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, and Eisai acquired U.S.-based MGI Pharma.

In addition to new products and markets, such acquisitions can bring an entrepreneurial corporate culture that often eludes Japanese drug companies. In the presentation to analysts, Hasegawa said he hoped to capitalize on Nycomed’s “can do” culture to further vitalize Takeda.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Teva Will Acquire Allergan’s Generics Business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Executives Aim At Small, Strategic Deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer Targets Generic Markets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE