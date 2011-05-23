Teva Acquires Generics Maker Taiyo

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to acquire 57% of Taiyo Pharmaceutical Industry for $460 million in cash. Teva is also extending an offer to buy the rest of Taiyo; the overall transaction values the Japanese firm at $1.3 billion. According to Teva, Taiyo is Japan’s third-largest generic drug company, with 2010 sales of $530 million. The additional sales will help Teva beat its goal of having $1 billion in annual Japanese sales by 2015. Japan, the world’s second-largest drug market, has a relatively low generics penetration of 23%, Teva notes.
