Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Thermo Fisher Bets On Phadia

Diagnostics: Deal gives instrument firm a stake in allergy and autoimmunity testing

by Marc S. Reisch
May 23, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phadia
The Phadia 250 test system can process 60 blood samples per hour.
Credit: Phadia
The Phadia 250 test system can process 60 blood samples per hour.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to pay $3.5 billion to buy Phadia, an Uppsala, Sweden-based maker of allergy and autoimmunity diagnostic tests, from the European private equity firm Cinven.

The deal, which Thermo expects to close toward the end of the year, will give the scientific instrument maker a global supplier of blood-test systems with $525 million in annual sales, more than $200 million in operating income, and 1,500 employees.

Thermo CEO Marc N. Casper says the purchase is “a major step forward in our strategy to enhance Thermo’s global presence in specialty diagnostics.” He adds that Phadia “has significant growth opportunities in the large, underpenetrated U.S. market and can leverage our strong presence in emerging geographies.”

Founded in 1967, Phadia has belonged to Cinven since 2007. The sale will bring Cinven a profit of more than $1.4 billion.

Phadia says sales of its allergy tests account for 85% of its revenue and are growing by 9% annually. Such tests, based on blood samples, are an alternative to the widely used but irritating scratch tests in the U.S. Phad ia says it also has a development pipeline of new biomarkers for autoimmunity testing.

Thermo will make use of its existing infrastructure and distribution channels to market Phadia products, Casper told analysts in a conference call after the deal was announced. By 2014, he expects to generate an additional $15 million in operating income from Phadia by leveraging Thermo’s global infrastructure and another $20 million by taking advantage of existing sales channels.

For Thermo, the acquisition will add a fourth leg to a diagnostics business that now includes microbiology, anatomical pathology, and specialty assay segments. Together, they generated sales of $1.4 billion in 2010.

The deal to acquire Phadia wraps up a busy few days for Thermo. On May 13, the company completed the $2.1 billion acquisition of chromatography instrument maker Dionex, and a few days later it bought Sterilin, a maker of single-use products for life sciences customers (see page 22).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher to buy molecular diagnostics firm Qiagen for $11.5 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PerkinElmer pushes further into diagnostics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermo Fisher To Buy Affymetrix For $1.3 Billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE