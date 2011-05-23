ZeaChem Signs Deal For Poplar Feedstock

Cellulosic fuels and chemicals firm ZeaChem has signed an agreement under which Oregon’s GreenWood Tree Farm Fund will supply hybrid poplar feedstock for its first commercial cellulosic biorefinery. The facility, expected to have a capacity of 25 million gal per year, will be located in Boardman, Ore. Using GreenWood’s residual fiber and local agricultural residues as feedstocks, ZeaChem says, will cost half as much as using Brazilian sugarcane.
