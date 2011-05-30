Accelrys Has Another Lab Notebook Deal

Approximately one year after acquiring Symyx, a leading supplier of electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs), research software firm Accelrys will acquire Swedish ELN maker Contur for about $13 million. Contur’s Web-browser-based notebooks for small and medium-sized commercial and academic labs complement Symyx’ ELNs, which are used largely in FDA-validated laboratories in the pharmaceutical industry, says Accelrys CEO Max Carnecchia. Accelrys will market Symyx and Contur ELNs in conjunction with its Pipeline Pilot scientific informatics plat form.
