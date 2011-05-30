Almac Toasts Its U.S. Headquarters

Almac, the Northern Ireland-based drug development services company, marked the opening of its North American headquarters in Souderton, Pa., earlier this month. On hand were former Sen. George J. Mitchell, who chaired the 1998 Northern Ireland Peace Agreement, and Lady Heather McClay, the widow of Almac founder Sir Allen McClay. The $120 million headquarters comprises a three-story administration building and facilities for production, analysis, and distribution of clinical-trial supplies. It houses about 800 employees, including some 300 new hires.
