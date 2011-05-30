Army Depot Destroys Chemical Weapons

The Anniston Chemical Agent Disposal Facility in Alabama has completed the destruction of its stockpile of mustard agent stored in 1-ton containers, according to the U.S. Army. The disposal campaign, which took about two months, involved the elimination of 108 containers that together held more than 18,300 gal of mustard agent, a chemical that causes severe burns and blisters on exposed skin. “Even though the ton-container campaign was relatively brief, we put in the same planning, preparations, and attention to detail as with any previous campaign,” says Kenneth R. Ankrom, plant manager. “Safety and environmental compliance remain our top priority regardless of the campaign duration.” The Alabama depot began incinerating chemical warfare materials in August 2003. Since then, operators have processed 638,225 nerve agent- and mustard agent-filled munitions and containers.
