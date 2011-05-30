BASF Slates TDI Plant For Europe

Becoming the second German firm to plan a toluene diisocyanate (TDI) plant in Europe, BASF says it will build a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year TDI facility in Antwerp, Belgium, or Ludwigshafen, Germany, by 2014. The plant will be the world’s largest single-train facility for the polyurethane precursor, BASF says, and will be integrated with key raw materials. A year ago, Bayer announced it would build a 300,000-metric-ton TDI plant in Dormagen, Germany, based on new technology that cuts energy use by 60%. Start-up is also planned for 2014.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter