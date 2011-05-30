Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

C&EN In The Classroom

May 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

As a high school science teacher and a member of ACS, I use C&EN as one of my primary sources for keeping up with current science.

Last summer, I thought this would be a great resource to bring awareness of cutting-edge science to my classroom for the 2010–11 academic year. It would also help to answer the inevitable question: “When are we ever going to need this in the real world?” I also hoped it would spark discussion and, in some, even a desire to become a part of the exciting world of research science.

As the academic year wraps up, I conclude that sharing some of the articles that have appeared in C&EN has been a resounding success. “Fighting Friction” was a class favorite (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 14). Students appreciated the real-world applications of the theory that was presented by the text, while also being introduced to new ideas—particularly nanotechnology. None of the students had even heard of nanotechnology at that point!

This almost unbelievable unfamiliarity with nanotechnology touched off a year that has been filled with exposure to how nanotechnology has quietly begun to infiltrate our everyday world and how it may have a profound effect on our future. We wrap up the semester with “Moving Up the Food Chain,” examining how nanomaterials may impact our health and environment (C&EN, March 14, page 44).

From my students and me, thanks for the most stimulating year of science any of us has had in a long time.

Senetta Bancroft
Derby, Kan.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Editorial: 25 years after her death, Karen Wetterhahn’s legacy lives on
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stats & Facts
Read inChemistry online

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE