Chemtura Forms Bromine Alliance

Chemtura has signed a letter of intent to form an alliance in bromine and brominated derivatives with Chennai, India-based Archean Group. Beginning in 2012, Chemtura will market bromine from Archean’s chemical facility in the state of Gujarat, where the Indian firm plans to produce potassium sulfate fertilizer from seawater. Bromine will be a by-product of the process. In a second phase, the two firms will build what they are calling a “world class” bromine facility. Eventually, they also plan to construct a factory to make brominated derivatives such as flame retardants. Chemtura currently gets bromine from Arkansas brines and the Dead Sea.
