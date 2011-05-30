DuPont Regroups To Absorb Danisco

DuPont has formed two new business units—industrial biosciences and nutrition and health—to account for its recent acquisition of the Danish enzymes and food ingredients company Danisco. To be headed by James C. Collins Jr., industrial biosciences will be a $1 billion-a-year business that includes Danisco’s Genencor enzymes division and DuPont Applied Biosciences. Nutrition and health, headed by Craig F. Binetti, will combine Danisco Food Ingredients with DuPont’s existing nutrition and health business. It will have $3 billion in annual sales.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter