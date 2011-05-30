House Bill Would Analyze EPA Rules

A bill that would require the Obama Administration to evaluate the cumulative economic impacts of EPA regulations was approved last week by the House of Representatives Energy & Commerce Committee’s Energy & Power Subcommittee. The legislation (H.R. 1705) would create an interagency committee to analyze how EPA rules governing air and water quality impact the nation’s global economic competitiveness. The panel would also study the costs and benefits of the regulations to consumers, small businesses, state and local governments, labor markets, and agriculture. The proposal is strongly supported by the petrochemical industry. “Conducting a cost-benefit analysis of EPA regulations is an important first step to identify burdensome regulations that do little or no good but can inflict tremendous harm on American families, workers, and businesses,” says Charles T. Drevna, president of the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association, an industry trade group. The legislation now goes to the full Energy & Commerce Committee for consideration.
