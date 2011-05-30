Invista Will Expand Spandex In Brazil

Invista, the former DuPont fibers unit now owned by Koch Industries, is expanding capacity for Lycra brand spandex fiber at its plant in Paulínia, Brazil. The $100 million project will be completed in 2012. The company is the only spandex producer in Brazil, making Lycra fibers in Paulínia and Supplex fabrics in Americana. Earlier this month, Invista’s joint venture in Foshan, China, completed a project that doubled spandex capacity there.
