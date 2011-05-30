Liquid Metal Battery Gets Gates Funding

Liquid Metal Battery, founded by MIT materials chemistry professor Donald R. Sadoway, has received venture funding from philanthropist and investor Bill Gates. Targeting stationary energy sources, such as wind or solar installations, the start-up is developing a battery that contains all-liquid cathode, anode, and electrolyte. Sadoway tells C&EN that Liquid Metal Battery has a second, unidentified sponsor. French oil giant Total previously backed Sadoway’s research at MIT with a $4 million grant.
