Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Streamlining Regulation

Government: Agencies offer plans for cutting costs, paperwork for businesses

by Cheryl Hogue
May 30, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pete Souza/White House/Newscom
Obama talks with Sunstein (left) and Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett.
Credit: Pete Souza/White House/Newscom
Obama talks with Sunstein (left) and Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The White House last week unveiled plans from 30 government agencies to cut the cost and paperwork needed to comply with federal regulations.

The plans are in response to President Barack Obama’s January directive to agencies to weed out outdated regulations and ensure that those on the books promote economic growth and job creation while protecting public health and welfare (C&EN, Jan. 24, page 10).

Cass R. Sunstein, Obama’s regulatory gatekeeper, says this first round of reforms will save hundreds of millions of dollars in annual compliance costs and tens of millions of hours in reporting burdens. The changes could ring up billions of dollars in savings for U.S. businesses in coming years, he adds.

Major themes in the plans are scaling back or eliminating government paperwork that businesses must fill out and switching from paper to electronic reporting.

For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan includes electronic online reporting for pesticide and commercial chemical makers to provide health and safety data that EPA requires. With this change, companies would no longer have to submit six paper copies of certain information under the Toxic Substances Control Act. Also, the Food & Drug Administration plans to look at revising regulations to allow electronic submission of clinical-study data for drug trials, postmarket reporting for drugs and biological products, and registration and listing of drugs and medical devices.

Meanwhile, the Departments of Commerce and State plan to lead a series of reforms to lower barriers to exports of U.S.-made products, Sunstein says. And an upcoming rule from the Occupational Safety & Health Administration will switch the U.S. to an international hazard communication system for chemicals used in the workplace. This single change will save businesses more than $500 million per year in regulatory costs, he says.

Jacob J. Lew, director of the White House Office of Management & Budget, says more reforms are coming. “This is not a one-time project. This is the beginning of what will become a new way of doing business. Every year, we’ll keep looking at the regulations that are on the books,” Lew says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA proposes raising TSCA fees paid by chemical manufacturers
Regulation Reform Ideas Sought
Improving Industrial Worker Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE