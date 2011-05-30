Two Die At Shintech Plant In Louisiana

Two workers died on May 22 while commissioning a new vinyl chloride plant at Shintech’s complex in Plaquemine, La. The workers—Shintech employee Tommy Rivet and contractor Tory Sanchez—had climbed into a vessel on the site. “We believe they were in a nitrogen atmosphere and inhaled nitrogen,” says a Shintech spokesman. The company is starting up chlorine, ethylene dichloride, and vinyl chloride plants at the site. The incident is the first fatal accident for Shintech, a subsidiary of Japan’s Shin-Et su Chemical, in its 37 years in the U.S.
