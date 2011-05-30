Valeant And Watson Buy Into Generics

Looking to spend its money after failing to take over Cephalon, Valeant Pharmaceuticals will acquire the specialty drug firm AB Sanitas for about $443 million in cash. Based in Kaunas, Lithuania, Sanitas sells branded generic drugs throughout Central and Eastern Europe. Valeant expects its sales to reach more than $140 million this year. Separately, Watson Pharmaceuticals has bought the generic drug maker Specifar Pharmaceuticals for $562 million. The Greek firm had 2010 sales of about $120 million.
