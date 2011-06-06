Air Products Inks Carbon-Capture Deals

Air Products & Chemicals has signed agreements allowing it to move ahead with a project to capture carbon dioxide for use in enhanced oil recovery operations. Valero Energy is allowing Air Products to capture and purify 1 million tons of CO2 annually from two steam methane reformers at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery. Oil and gas producer Denbury Resources agreed to pipe and use the CO2 in its enhanced oil recovery operations. The Department of Energy is underwriting $284 million of the $400 million project.
