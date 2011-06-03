Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ashland Dives Into Specialties

Acquisitions: Purchase of ISP will sharpen focus on personal care, drug ingredients

by Melody M. Bomgardner
June 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ashland
Ashland's Aqualon functional ingredients lab in Nanjing, China
Credit: Ashland
Ashland's Aqualon functional ingredients lab in Nanjing, China

Ashland has agreed to buy specialty chemical maker International Specialty Products (ISP) for $3.2 billion in cash. The acquisition will expand Ashland’s portfolio of products for the personal care and pharmaceutical markets, which it has targeted for their high margins, high growth rates, and relative immunity to economic downturns.

ISP had $1.6 billion in sales for the 12 months ending on March 31 and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $360 million. Ashland’s sales during the same period were $6.0 billion. ISP has 2,700 employees and 17 manufacturing facilities around the world. It’s owned by the family of the late chairman, Samuel J. Heyman, who died in November 2009 (C&EN, March 29, 2010, page 14).

In recent years, Ashland has moved away from legacy businesses such as petroleum refining and chemical distribution and toward specialty chemicals. In 2008, Ashland bought Hercules, another specialty chemical maker, for $3.3 billion. That deal brought with it a major water treatment business and a host of specialty additives and functional ingredients.

ISP has its own history with Hercules. In 2003, Heyman, who was fond of aggressive takeover attempts, failed in a bid to acquire the company. Ashland now plans to place all of ISP into its Aqualon functional ingredients business, which was originally part of Hercules.

About one-third of Aqualon’s current sales are in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets. ISP will add to those sales and contribute water-soluble polymers and additives for energy, coatings, adhesives, and water treatment applications. The ISP businesses boast operating profit margins of 21%, compared with a 10% average for all of Ashland.

Ashland CEO James J. O’Brien tells C&EN that ISP fulfills his goal of getting Ashland more involved in drug and personal care ingredients. “We had small but important businesses. But by bringing in ISP, it dramatically changes the positions we have. It is 75% more in some areas,” he says.

As a result of the acquisition of ISP, Ashland will get 74% of its revenues from specialty chemicals, compared with 14% in 2004, before the company’s transformation. Valvoline, Ashland’s consumer-branded motor oil company, supplies the balance of the sales.

O’Brien states that he won’t sell Valvoline, and he isn’t identifying any ISP businesses that he would divest.

Because Ashland will finance the purchase mostly with bank debt, it may see its credit downgraded. Still, Moody’s senior analyst James Wilkins says ISP is a good investment. “Many of ISP’s products are tailored to niche product applications subject to limited competition and high barriers to entry,” he told clients.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LyondellBasell will acquire compounder A. Schulman
Ashland Sells Water Technologies Business For $1.8 Billion
Ashland Moves Deeper Into Specialties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE