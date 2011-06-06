Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Bisphenol A

A rift persists between safety assessments of the man-made estrogen mimic

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Regular exposure to bisphenol A from food, drink, and other sources means that the commodity chemical shows up at low levels in the urine of essentially everyone. That fact has created a lot of concern about how toxic BPA might be. But assessing the risk the chemical poses has turned out to be not so simple.

Primarily employed as a building block to make polymers, BPA has been used in an array of consumer goods since the 1950s. It’s a primary component of polycarbonate hard plastics found in reusable drink containers, DVDs, cell phones, eyeglass lenses, automobile parts, and sports safety equipment. The chemical is also a key component of epoxy resins that provide a protective layer inside food and drink cans. It’s found in dental sealants and in cash-register receipts as well.

That BPA has estrogenic activity—the ability to simulate the activity of the primary female sex hormones—is old news, dating back to about 1930. At one point decades ago, it was even considered for use as an estrogen replacement drug until better mimics were discovered.

More recently, however, hundreds of animal and cell-culture research studies have linked the chemical’s low-level estrogenic activity to obesity, diabetes, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, reproductive health problems, heart disease, and breast and prostate cancer. Yet BPA’s safety status is in limbo because regulators think that the methods used in many of those studies haven’t been fully validated. Instead, regulators continue to rely more heavily on a few larger-scale industry-funded studies that used older, standardized assays and reported minimal ill effects at human exposure levels.

It would be easy enough to test the effects of BPA directly on people and settle the issue. That’s naturally out of the question because it’s unethical. So although the ubiquitous chemical is known to prompt some harmful effects, it remains just beyond science’s grasp to provide a definitive assessment of BPA’s safety. This confounding situation has led to a vigorous debate about what to do with BPA: ban it, restrict its use, or leave it alone.

As this debate has unfolded, the public has been bombarded with a steady flow of studies, reports, claims, counterclaims, conflicts of interest, lawsuits, and congressional inquiries regarding BPA. Both sides of the debate have been active in promoting their views to the media and the public. And both sides accuse each other of using spin tactics to create uncertainty about BPA, not unlike the socioscientific debates that have unfolded over cigarette smoking and climate change.

In a series of articles both in print and online, C&EN takes a broad look at the ongoing bisphenol A story.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EU to lower limit for bisphenol A migration from food packaging
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Assesses BPA, DecaBDE Alternatives
German Toxicologists Conclude BPA Is Safe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE