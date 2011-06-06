Chirality Medal To Laurence Barron

Laurence Barron, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Glasgow, is the recipient of the 2011 Chirality Medal from the Società Chimica Italiana. The medal honors internationally recognized scientists who have made a distinguished contribution to all aspects of chirality.
Barron was cited for his work on electric, magnetic, and optical properties of molecules. In 1972 he became the first person to observe vibrational optical activity in chiral molecules. He went on to develop Raman optical activity into a powerful chiroptical spectroscopy technique applicable to a vast range of chiral molecular structures. Barron will receive the award on July 10 during the 23rd International Symposium on Chiral Discrimination, which will be held in Liverpool, England.
