Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Compound Prevents Neurodegeneration

Neurochemistry: Small molecule alleviates Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s symptoms in animals

by Stu Borman
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have identified and tested a compound that reverses and prevents symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s in animal models (Cell, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2011.05.020; Curr. Biol., DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2011.04.028). Neurodegeneration, the breakdown or death of neurons, causes losses in one’s ability to think, move, and communicate, often leading to death.

The compound, JM6, offers new hope for treating these diseases, for which new medications are urgently needed. Still, JM6’s safety and efficacy have yet to be confirmed in clinical trials.

The work was carried out by neuropharmacologist Robert Schwarcz of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; neurodegeneration specialist Paul J. Muchowski and his father, synthetic chemist Joseph M. Muchowski, both of Gladstone Institute of Neurological Disease; neurogeneticist Flaviano Giorgini of the University of Leicester, England; and coworkers. The research team hopes to have JM6 in human trials within two years, sponsored by a major drug firm or by a biotech company they are thinking about starting.

In animals, JM6 converts to an inhibitor of kynuren ine 3-monooxygenase, an enzyme that controls the kynurenine pathway, long believed to be implicated in neurodegeneration. This link was established to a large degree by Schwarcz’s group.

Levels of nerve-damaging kynurenine metabolites are elevated, and those of a neuroprotective one are lowered, in the blood of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The researchers show that administering JM6 to animals with neurodegenerative diseases causes levels of the damaging and protective metabolites to normalize, leading to reversal and prevention of neuron damage.

JM6’s activity “seems like a fairy tale—almost too good to be true,” says Stephen Snyder, a deputy division director at the National Institute on Aging. “But intuitively you want JM6 to work out because it is simple and elegant, it’s good for the brain, and it appears to be nontoxic.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brain Injury Triggers Lung Damage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anticancer Compounds To Fight Alzheimer’s
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tracing Tau In The Alzheimer’s Brain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE