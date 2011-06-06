Dale Teeters Is Oklahoma Chemist Of The Year

Dale Teeters, professor and chair of the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Tulsa, has been named Oklahoma Chemist of the Year. The $1,000 award is supported by five ACS local sections in Oklahoma. Teeters was cited for his work on a nanobattery for which he was awarded a patent in 2003. His recent work has focused on fabrication and characterization of electrolyte systems in nanoporous membranes, including a nanobasket structure.
