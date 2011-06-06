EU Targets Seven Chemicals

The European Union is taking the first step toward strictly regulating seven chemicals, including two phthalates, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced on May 31. Three of the compounds are chemical intermediates: 1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, 1,2,3-trichloropropane, and hydrazine, which is also used in rocket propellant. Two substances are plasticizers: commercial diisoheptyl phthalate and di(heptyl, nonyl, undecyl) phthalate. The others are strontium chromate, which is a pigment, and the solvent ethylene glycol monoethyl ether acetate. The seven chemicals, classified in the EU as substances of very high concern, are considered toxic to reproduction or carcinogenic. ECHA will review health effects data on each of the substances and decide whether to prohibit the uses of a chemical unless the agency gives a specific authorization.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter