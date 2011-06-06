Galapagos Compound Unit Goes To Evotec

Evotec has spent approximately $18 million to acquire Galapagos’ Compound Focus compound management unit. Located in South San Francisco, the business specializes in acquiring, formatting, storing, and shipping compound libraries for drug research labs (C&EN, April 11, page 24). It had sales of about $11 million last year. Evotec CEO Werner Lanthaler says the acquisition will strengthen his company’s existing compound management services and enhance its compound-screening platform. Galapagos says it will concentrate on drug discovery services through its BioFocus and Argenta businesses.
