Joseph Francisco Receives Morley Medal

The ACS Cleveland Section has named Joseph S. Francisco, who is the William E. Moore Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University, as the winner of its 2011 Edward W. Morley Medal. Francisco received the prize during a conference and dinner on June 1.
The Morley Medal recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, and for outstanding service to humanity or to industrial progress in the Cleveland region.
Francisco has a long list of accomplishments, including serving as president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers from 2006 to 2008 and as president of ACS in 2010. He was also appointed by President Barack Obama in 2010 to serve on the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science. Francisco’s research at Purdue focuses on basic studies in spectroscopy, kinetics, and photochemistry of novel transient species in the gas phase.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter