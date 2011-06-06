LG Will Build Polysilicon Plant

LG Chem plans to enter the polysilicon business by building a plant in Yeosu, South Korea, by the end of 2013. The Korean firm disclosed to the Korean stock exchange that the plant will have an annual polysilicon capacity of 5,000 metric tons and cost about $450 million. The company says it’s responding to high demand growth for silicon-based photovoltaic cells. LG joins a herd of firms building large polysilicon plants. Earlier this spring, OCI unveiled a $1.7 billion investment to build 24,000 metric tons of polysilicon capacity in South Korea.
