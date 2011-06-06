Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Naming Limonene Correctly

June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

With regard to the article on limonene supplies (C&EN, April 4, page 21): To the few who might really care, this is already well-known and crystal clear. To the rest, it seems to be confusing. But to a middle-aged-plus biochemist, it deserves repeating.

The stereochemical indicators “D” and “L” describe the absolute stereochemistry by analogy to D- and L-glyceraldehyde, with groups on the stereocenters of the subject compound and glyceraldehyde related pairwise. This system is meaningful only for monosaccharides, amino acids, and, less straightforwardly, inositols and glycerides. There is just no way it can be applied to limonene. (You can say the H on the stereocenter of limonene is related to the H of glyceraldehyde, but then what?)

Optical isomers that are identified by their sign of rotation—which, of course, is unrelated to their absolute configuration—are called d- or l- (for dextro- and levo-rotatory). Natural limonene from citrus fruits is dextrorotatory. The subject of the referenced article was d-limonene. There is no such thing as D-limonene.

Eric C. Ressner
St. Louis

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debating ‘Most Polar’
The Nose Knows
To Dye For

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE