Nichols Medal To Julius Rebek

Julius Rebek Jr., director of the Skaggs Institute for Chemical Biology and professor of chemistry at Scripps Research Institute, has been awarded the 2011 William H. Nichols Medal from the ACS New York Section for his contributions to the science of molecular recognition and encapsulation. He received the award during a symposium and dinner on March 18.
Rebek is a leader in molecular self-assembly. His accomplishments include the development of cleftlike structures for studies in molecular recognition and the creation of synthetic self-replicating molecules.
The medal’s namesake, William H. Nichols, was a pioneer in the development of the chemical industry in the U.S. and an early champion of the importance of chemistry in the future growth of the nation. Nichols established the award in 1902 to honor a chemical scientist for outstanding original research.
