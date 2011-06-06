A . Norbert MacDonald, 88, a retired Monsanto chemist, died on April 4 in East Longmeadow, Mass.
Born in Lourdes, Nova Scotia, MacDonald graduated with honors from Saint Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, in 1943 with a B.Sc. degree in chemistry. He then taught chemistry at Saint Patrick’s College in Ottawa, Ontario, for one year before earning a Ph.D. in physical chemistry at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., in 1952.
MacDonald then accepted a position as a research chemist at Shawinigan Resins in Indian Orchard, Mass., which later merged with Monsanto and is now part of Solutia.
During an academic leave of absence from Monsanto in 1957 and 1958, MacDonald began work on a Ph.D. in math at Harvard University and at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In 1959, he was promoted to group leader at Shawinigan Resins, and later he was named a science fellow. His work led to several new products and improvements to existing products. MacDonald retired from Monsanto in 1986.
A proficient bridge player, MacDonald achieved the rank of life master in 1973.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara, four grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his first wife, Claire; his second wife, Nair; and his son, Mark.
