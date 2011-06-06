Robert E. Lyle Jr., 85, a longtime chemical educator, died on March 20 after a long illness.
Born in Atlanta, Lyle earned a B.A. degree in 1945 at Oxford College, in Georgia; an M.S. in chemistry in 1947 from Emory University; and a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1949 under S. M. McElvain.
Lyle began his long academic career as an assistant professor at Oberlin College in Ohio, becoming an associate professor in 1953. He then joined the University of New Hampshire, Durham, as professor of chemistry, remaining there until 1976. Moving to the University of North Texas, Denton, he served as professor and chairman of the chemistry department until 1979.
He then became vice president of the Division of Chemistry & Chemical Engineering at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, where he remained until he retired in 1991.
Lyle was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1945. He served on numerous society committees, including the Nominations & Elections Committee and the Publications Committee. He also worked for the College Chemistry Consultants Service of the ACS Division of Chemical Education and served as chair of the ACS Northeastern and the Dallas-Fort Worth Sections. As a member of the ACS San Antonio Section, he established the Dr. Gloria G. Lyle Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of his first wife, who died in 1996.
He is survived by his wife, Anne.
