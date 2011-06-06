Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Volatile Odorants Confuse Mosquitoes

Brief exposure to a blend of molecules knocks the insect’s CO2-sensing out of whack, hinting at a possible new control method

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 6, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Brief exposure to a blend of odorant molecules can knock a mosquito’s CO2-sensing neurons out of whack and interfere with the insect’s ability to find its next meal, according to a report (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature10081). Female blood-feeding mosquitoes use exhaled CO2 as a sensory cue to find their victims. Compounds that interfere with this sensing system could be a way to reduce disease transmission by diverting mosquitoes. Anandasankar Ray of the University of California, Riverside, and colleagues found that exposure to 2,3-butanedione activates CO2-sensing neurons in three mosquito species—Anopheles gambiae, A. aegypti, and Culex quinquefasciatus. In the cases of A. gambiae and A. aegypti, a one-second pulse is enough to reduce the insect’s response to CO2 for more than five minutes. The researchers found that a cocktail of 2,3-butanedione, 1-hexanol, 1-butanal, and 1-pentanal was effective at even lower concentrations than 2,3-butanedione alone. In a greenhouse experiment in Kenya, exposure to the odor blend reduced the number of C. quinquefasciatus females that entered a hut and were caught in CO2-baited traps.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How does DEET fend off malaria mosquitoes?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aldehydes lure mosquitoes﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecule from malaria parasite attracts hungry mosquitoes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE