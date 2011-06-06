William D. Huntsman, 86, distinguished professor emeritus of chemistry at Ohio University, died on March 4 in Columbus, Ohio.
Born in the hills of Washington County, Ohio, Huntsman entered Ohio University in 1942 but was called to serve in the Navy in 1944. He returned to the university two years later, earning a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1947. He then earned a Ph.D. at Northwestern University in 1950.
In 1951, Huntsman joined the Ohio University chemistry department, where he remained for his entire career. He served as chairman of the department from 1963 until 1968 and was named distinguished professor of chemistry in 1968.
Huntsman’s research focused on physical organic chemistry, including high-temperature reactions of hydrocarbons.
At Ohio University, he received the Dean’s Outstanding Teaching Award in 1982 and 1993 and the Grasselli Teaching Award in 1991.
Huntsman was a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Phi Beta Kappa, and Sigma Xi. He was also an honorary member of the Blue Key Society and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lizbeth, and daughter, Lyn Archer. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Bill; daughter, Lois Conrardy; two stepsons; and 12 grandchildren.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter