2010 ACS Annual Report Now Online

The 2010 American Chemical Society Annual Report is now available online. The report stresses that the society remains financially healthy and committed to providing its more than 163,000 members with the best programs, products, and services to further their careers and advance their science.
In addition to financial information, the report features ACS by the Numbers, donor and award sponsor lists, and the Officers’ Message.
In the Officers’ Message, ACS Board Chair Bonnie A. Charpentier, 2010 ACS President Joseph S. Francisco, and ACS Executive Director & CEO Madeleine Jacobs write: “In the years ahead, we will continue to adapt and grow. We will continue to mirror our members’ aspirations. Like them, we will continue to collaborate, innovate, and make a difference in the world.”
