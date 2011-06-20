AB Sciex Introduces Ion Mobility Capability

AB Sciex is adding an extra level of analytical selectivity to its Triple Quad 5500 and QTRAP 5500 instruments with differential ion mobility. In ion mobility, components in a mixture are separated on the basis of molecular size and shape rather than mass, adding an orthogonal separation method to the instruments’ existing mass-based methods. The SelexION ion mobility cell is incorporated as part of the ionization source. AB Sciex customer Rick King, founder and director of PharmaCadence Analytical Services, said that adding SelexION to a system improved the limits of quantification by a factor of 10.
