Academics U.S. team selected for chemistry olympiad in Turkey

by Linda Wang
June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Capping a nationwide competition, a team of four high school students will represent the U.S. at the 43rd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Ankara, Turkey, on July 9–18. The team will compete for medals alongside students from more than 70 other countries.

The team members are Konstantin Borisov, North Allegheny Senior High School, Wexford, Pa.; Tayyab Shah, Vestal High School, Vestal, N.Y.; Elmer Tan, John P. Stevens High School, Edison, N.J.; and Joe Tung, Gretchen A. Whitney High School, Cerritos, Calif. If any team member is unable to go, Kevin Yan of Thomas S. Wootton High School, Rockville, Md., and Sriram Pendyala of Mira Loma High School, Sacramento, Calif., are the alternates.

The team was assembled on June 14 at the conclusion of an intensive two-week U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad study camp organized by the American Chemical Society and held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The 20 students who participated in the camp were selected from a pool of approximately 10,000 students from around the country.

Team mentor Kris Fletcher, a senior chemist at Chromatic Technologies, says the four students chosen for the U.S. team “not only demonstrated extraordinary understanding of the material tested as well as exemplary lab skills, but they also showed a level of maturity, respect, and responsibility we think are required to be good ambassadors of the U.S. at IChO.”—Linda Wang

