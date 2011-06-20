Agilent Adds Ion Funnel To Improved Q-TOF

Adding an ion funnel to the front end of the instrument ups the sensitivity of Agilent’s Q-TOF LC/MS system. The 6550 iFunnel Q-TOF LC/MS system achieves femtogram sensitivity and acquisition rates as fast as 50 spectra per second. The ion funnel was introduced last year on a triple-quadrupole instrument. Now Agilent has reengineered the ion optics and electronics of the Q-TOF to accommodate the increased ion flux.
