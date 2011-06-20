Arkema To Invest In Fluorspar

Arkema plans to invest more than $100 million to develop a 122,000-metric-ton-per-year fluorspar mine with partner Canada Fluorspar to provide feedstock for its North American fluorochemical operations. Fluorspar is used to make hydrofluoric acid, a raw material for refrigerants and fluoropolymers. Shortages of the mineral from China have driven up prices and forced users to seek alternative sources (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 20). Arkema's investment will give it a nearly 20% equity stake in Canada Fluorspar and a 50% share in the mining firm's St. Lawrence mine in Newfoundland, which is scheduled to start up in early 2013.
