AxION Platform Debuts

PerkinElmer’s new AxION mass spectrometry platform incorporates time-of-flight MS with a direct sampling analysis source. This type of sampling relies on atmospheric pressure chemical ionization, thereby eliminating the need for sample prep. Users can also choose electrospray ionization with interchangeable snap-in probes that allow each scientist to use his or her own separation and ionization probe on a shared instrument. That flexibility is expected to reduce cross-contamination.
