Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Biotech Sector Rebounds

Pharmaceuticals: Recovery is occurring but growth is slow, dogged by a widening gap in access to capital

by Ann M. Thayer
June 20, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

U.S. Biotech Funding
[+]Enlarge
Growth in 2010 is due mostly to debt offerings.IPO = initial public offering of stock.SOURCE: Ernst & Young
Growth in 2010 is due mostly to debt offerings.IPO = initial public offering of stock.SOURCE: Ernst & Young

Major indicators point to a turnaround for the global biotechnology industry, according to the annual industry report from the consulting firm Ernst & Young. Total revenues for 622 public companies reached $84.6 billion last year, an 8% gain over 2009. Combined net income jumped 30% to hit an all-time record level of $4.7 billion.

Although 2010 was its second profitable year in a row, the industry hasn’t returned to prerecession rates of growth. And while the aggregate performance has improved, “there is now a widening gap between large, established companies and those at earlier stages for whom access to capital continues to be difficult,” says Glen Giovannetti, Ernst & Young’s global biotechnology leader.

In 2010, companies worldwide raised a total of $25 billion in funding, but the influx was skewed. In the U.S., large debt financings by mature, profitable companies grew by 150% and accounted for nearly half the 2010 total. Meanwhile, funding for emerging firms declined by 20%.

Most revenues also came from bigger companies that were equipped to weather the recession. Smaller firms contributed to overall better net income in 2010, but at the price of drastic cost-cutting moves, many of which were in R&D. Many small firms didn’t survive the recession. The number of public companies fell by 11% in 2009, then held steady in 2010.

For the vast majority of firms, funding for R&D has grown increasingly scarce, the report’s authors observe: “This has placed new pressure on the traditional biotech business model, and may reshape how companies pursue R&D in the future.” For the first time in the industry’s history, R&D spending fell in 2009, by 21%. A modest 2% increase brought spending up to $22.8 billion in 2010.

Ernst & Young analysts don’t foresee any major reversals of these trends in the near future. “As long as tight funding remains an inescapable part of the new normal for emerging companies, R&D spending will remain under pressure,” they conclude. “Numbers such as the ones we have seen in 2010—steady, solidly profitable, but slow-growing—may indeed be the shape of things to come over the next few years.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical merger activity rebounds in first quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma start-ups got record funding in 2018
Pharmaceutical M&A disappointed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE